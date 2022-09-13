Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,213 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,393 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 9.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 152,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMI remained flat at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.30.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

