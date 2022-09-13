PlatON (LAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, PlatON has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,912,580,636 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.