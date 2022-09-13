Piper Sandler Lowers Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.92.
SKIL stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Skillsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
