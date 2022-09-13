PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.80

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at about $512,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

