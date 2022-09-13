Pika (PIKA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,684.00

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Pika coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pika has a market cap of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Pika Profile

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.

Buying and Selling Pika

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

