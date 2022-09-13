PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.47. 51,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.03. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$325.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,779,111. In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,897,432.33. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,779,111. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,028 shares of company stock worth $1,441,258.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

