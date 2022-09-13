Philosophy Capital Management LLC Sells 19,245 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. Green Plains Partners comprises approximately 0.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360. Green Plains Partners LP has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a market cap of $305.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

