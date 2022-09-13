Philosophy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,380,084 Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,380,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,000. Algoma Steel Group makes up 1.3% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,664,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,399,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

ASTL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 18,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,308. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

