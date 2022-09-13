Philosophy Capital Management LLC Invests $7.90 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000. Pinterest accounts for about 0.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 200,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. 542,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,878,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

