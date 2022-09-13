Philosophy Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 673,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000. LendingClub comprises about 0.9% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

