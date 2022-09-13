Philip Liang Sells 11,943 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $35,692.51.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 99,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

