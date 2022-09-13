Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 386,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. 62,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

