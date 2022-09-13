Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 386,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive Trading Down 1.3 %
PGR traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. 62,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on PGR. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
