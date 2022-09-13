Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,704 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Allstate by 88.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,728,000 after buying an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.75. 28,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,820. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

