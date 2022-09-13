Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $9.09 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,000. Lennar accounts for approximately 2.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 24,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $14,942,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. 77,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,608. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

