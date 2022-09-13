Phase 2 Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 251,282 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDNGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Radian Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Radian Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,945. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

