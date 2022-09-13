Phase 2 Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 251,282 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Radian Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Radian Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,945. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

