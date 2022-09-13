Phase 2 Partners LLC Buys Shares of 187,351 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 187,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. EJF Acquisition makes up 1.2% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,427,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,539,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,833,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 308,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EJFA remained flat at $5.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.24.
EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.
