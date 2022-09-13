Phase 2 Partners LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Phase 2 Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Cowen makes up approximately 9.1% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Announces Dividend

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,243. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.