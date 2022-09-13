Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.