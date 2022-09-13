Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,773. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

