Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,773. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

