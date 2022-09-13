PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Raised by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,971. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.13 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

