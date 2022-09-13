Penta Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (PNT) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Penta has a market capitalization of $92,863.77 and approximately $106.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Penta has traded 118.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,316.31 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00474848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

