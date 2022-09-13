PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

PCCW Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

