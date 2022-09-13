PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $287.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

