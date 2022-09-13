PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $1.02 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

