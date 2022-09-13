Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.94. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paramount Resources

Several research analysts have commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

