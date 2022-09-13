Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 29,200 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,027,392 shares in the company, valued at $262,452,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.