Panda DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.00 Million (PANDA)

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Panda DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda DAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Panda DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $89,733.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Panda DAO Coin Profile

Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3.

