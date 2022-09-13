Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,280.00

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $46,265.14 and $49,280.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002012 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00035470 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2020. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official website is pancakebunny.finance/pool. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Bunny is a yield farming project aiming to complete difficult missions for cake farmers to get more cakes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

