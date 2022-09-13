Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) PT Raised to $50.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palatin Technologies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

