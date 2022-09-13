Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2,066.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 221,207 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 512,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,453,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

