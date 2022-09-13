PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0281

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $38,773.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

