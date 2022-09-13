OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading Down 1.5%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

OZ Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Featured Stories

