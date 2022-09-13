Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTRW remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,979. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 623,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

