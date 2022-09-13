Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

OVV stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

