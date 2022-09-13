Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 255,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of OST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. Ostin Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

