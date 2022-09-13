Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Update

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$1.35 target price on the stock.

ORTIF stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies ( OTCMKTS:ORTIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

