Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.80. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock worth $85,967. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.