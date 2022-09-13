O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $758.43.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $727.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $699.58 and a 200 day moving average of $671.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

