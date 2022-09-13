Orakuru Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14,531.73 (ORK)

Orakuru (ORK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Orakuru has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. Orakuru has a total market capitalization of $14,531.73 and approximately $11,131.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orakuru coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.
Orakuru Coin Profile
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork.
Orakuru Coin Trading
