Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. 1,188,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,883. The company has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.91.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

