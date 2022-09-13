Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $75.00 target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Oracle stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. 1,415,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,883. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

