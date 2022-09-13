Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,108,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,097. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 177,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

