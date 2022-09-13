Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 155.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 166,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 101,093 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 1,273,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

