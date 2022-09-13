OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 2164386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,406,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,699,463.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,445,209.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,406,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,699,463.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,100 in the last three months. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

