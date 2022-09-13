Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $709,106.56

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $709,106.56 and approximately $22,284.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

