Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.16. 9,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,546. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.