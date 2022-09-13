ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. 11,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.