One Capital Management LLC Takes $40 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

RSP stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.67. 178,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $146.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

