One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after buying an additional 1,861,407 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,705. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

