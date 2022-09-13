One Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,290 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,148,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,539. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

